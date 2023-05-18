Moringa Smoothie Recipe: A refreshing health drink

The Moringa Smoothie is a delightful health drink that combines the goodness of a few other healthy ingredients, such as frozen banana, oat milk, and dates, to create a calming nutritional mixture. While blending in the mixer, do not incorporate the plant’s stem. Rinse the leaves well. Moringa may not be suitable for persons who have diabetes, blood pressure, or thyroid drugs. If you are using drugs for any of the problems listed above, you should seek medical advice.

Ingredients

Half cup Moringa leaves (or 2 teaspoon Moringa powder) 1 cup unsweetened oat milk (almond milk can also be used) 1 frozen banana-1 date-taste Frozen 1/2 cup Pineapple Protein Powder-1 or 2 scoops (Optional)

Preparation

1. Combine milk, moringa, banana, pineapple, dates, and protein powder in a blender.

2. Blend it for 40-45 seconds on high speed. By then, it would have thickened and become creamy.

3. It must be consumed right away.