North Carolina Republicans override Democratic governor’s veto, pass law reducing abortion window from 20 to 12 weeks

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina successfully overrode a veto by the state’s Democratic governor to implement a new law reducing the window for most abortions from 20 to 12 weeks. The law prohibits elective abortions after the first trimester, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, life-threatening fetal anomalies, and medical emergencies.

This legislation will restrict access to abortion for millions of women in the southern United States, where several states have already imposed significant limitations on the procedure.

The Republican lawmakers were able to override the governor’s veto due to their supermajority in both chambers of the legislature. The bill was swiftly passed through the legislature in early May with party-line votes, and Governor Roy Cooper’s veto was subsequently disregarded.

Republican Representative Kristin Baker, who is also a physician, expressed her support for the law, stating that it aligns with a doctor’s responsibility to protect every life. On the other hand, Democratic Representative Julie Von Haefen criticized the rushed nature of the bill and argued that it would harm women in the state.

The White House condemned the law, highlighting its detrimental impact on patients and healthcare providers, and called on Congress to establish nationwide protections for abortion access. The new measure mandates the presence of doctors during the administration of abortion medication and requires individuals seeking medical abortions to have an in-person consultation with a doctor 72 hours before the procedure.

These provisions will make it more challenging for out-of-state women to obtain abortions in North Carolina. Additionally, the law includes provisions for funding foster care, childcare, and paid parental leave.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 to limit federal abortion rights, near-total abortion bans have been implemented in 14 states. North Carolina experienced a significant increase of 37% in the number of abortions during the first two months following the ruling, according to a study conducted by the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit organization supporting abortion rights and research.