Richa Chadha to make her debut in an Indo-British film titled Ainaa, alongside William Moseley

While Richa Chadha has already made a mark internationally with previous films like Masaan and Love Sonia, her latest project Ainaa is set in both London and India, marking another significant milestone in her impressive career. In this film, she takes on the lead role alongside British actor William Moseley.

The official launch of Ainaa took place at the prestigious House of Lords, where the film’s makers, along with the lead cast, director, and producers, were present. R.t Hon. Stuart Andrew, M.P. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, made the announcement about the film.

Director Markus Meedt, who is making his feature debut with Ainaa, is helming the project. The film is a social drama that explores the impact of violence caused by war on individuals and society as a whole.

Richa expressed her excitement about working in a new part of the world and her willingness to experiment. She mentioned the impressive collaboration between talented individuals from India and the UK and described the film as a challenging project that tackles an important subject. Currently, the team is in London preparing for the film, with shooting scheduled to begin on June 2nd.

In Ainaa, Richa Chadha shares the screen with renowned British actor William Moseley, known for his role as a child actor in The Chronicles of Narnia films. Moseley previously made an impactful appearance in the Indian film Margarita With A Straw, demonstrating his exceptional talent and versatility. The film is being produced by Big Cat Films UK, with Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh serving as producers.

Apart from Ainaa, Richa Chadha has other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the third installment of the comedy franchise Fukrey 3 and is also one of the leads in the highly anticipated series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.