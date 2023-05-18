Richa Chadha will appear in the Indo-UK film ‘Ainaa’

Richa Chadha will star with British actor William Moseley in “Ainaa,” a planned co-production between India and the United Kingdom. The film, directed by Markus Meedt is a social drama exploring the effects of war brutality on people and society as a whole.

On Wednesday evening, the film’s creators officially unveiled and introduced the concept at the famous House of Lords. I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world; I enjoy trying new things. They’ve assembled an excellent team of the greatest talent from India and the United Kingdom. It will truly be a collaborative effort to embark on such an important subject, Chadha said in a statement. We are currently in London preparing for the film, with shooting set to begin on June 2nd. I’ve always wanted a challenging role, and this is definitely one of the most difficult roles I’ve taken on, she continued. William Moseley is best remembered for his portrayal as Peter Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia films. He earlier appeared in Shonali Bose’s Indian film Margarita with A Straw, which starred Kalki Koechlin. “Ainaa” is produced by Big Cat Films UK. Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh will also contribute to the production. Chadha will next be featured in Fukrey 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series.