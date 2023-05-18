SC Grants Relief to Vellappally, Halts HC Order for Further Probe into SN College Fund Scam

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Kerala High Court’s decision to dismiss the continuation of the investigation into the misappropriation of funds at SN College, involving SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan. The apex court’s order came during the consideration of Vellappally’s appeal in the case. Vellappally’s legal representative raised concerns about the High Court’s involvement in the ongoing probe.

Previously, in April, the Kerala High Court had granted permission to proceed with the trial against Vellappally but denied authorization for further investigation into the matter. Now, with the Supreme Court staying the High Court’s order, notices have been served to the defendants involved in the case.

Vellappally is accused of embezzling Rs 55 lakh from the funds collected for the golden jubilee celebration of Sree Narayana College in Kollam. The Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet against Vellappally in 2020 regarding this case.