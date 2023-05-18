Study: Crowd accidents getting more common in India

According to a study, Inda is becoming a hot zone for crowd mishaps, with religious festivals emerging as the most likely condition to result in a dangerous crush. The researchers built the most comprehensive database of crowd-related deaths and injuries ever recorded, which they hope will improve safety at large events around the world. The database includes information about 281 big global incidents that occurred between 1900 and 2019 and resulted in at least one death or ten people being injured. Crowd accidents appear to be common in India and, to a lesser extent with West Africa. These are rapidly developing regions with rapid population growth and infrastructure that is struggling to keep up with the inflow of people from rural to urban areas, said Milad Haghani of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia.

Northern India, in particular, is a densely populated area with solid religious traditions, causing people to congregate in millions in short periods of time, Haghani said in a statement. According to the study, which was published in the journal Safety Science, religious events were responsible for about 70% of the incidents that happened in India between 2000 and 2019. Accidents have frequently occurred on bridges, which operate as a bottleneck, at ferry terminals, or on riverbanks, where people enter the water only to reverse their route, resulting in a complex and contradictory motion pattern. However, train stations or transit hubs have frequently been the scene of regional calamities, they claim.