US police puzzled by dog behind the wheel, driver in passenger seat in Colorado

Police in Colorado were left perplexed when they discovered a dog seated behind the steering wheel of a car, with the driver occupying the passenger seat. The Springfield Police Department reported that during a traffic stop, a intoxicated man had placed his pet dog on the driver’s seat.

Upon noticing the police officers, the man quickly switched places with the dog and positioned himself in the passenger seat in an attempt to evade charges. According to the police, the car was traveling at 52mph in a 30mph zone. Additionally, the suspected driver had two active arrest warrants prior to his ill-conceived plan to deceive the officers by using his dog as a decoy.

The driver exited the vehicle through the passenger side, asserting that he was not the one operating the vehicle, according to the police. However, he exhibited clear signs of intoxication and attempted to flee when questioned about his alcohol consumption. The police department stated that the man was apprehended within a distance of 20 yards from the vehicle.

The dog was entrusted to an acquaintance of the driver to be taken care of while the suspect was taken into custody. The individual was booked into Springfield’s Baca County Jail for his existing warrants and charged with various offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while impaired, driving with a suspended license, speeding, and resisting arrest.

