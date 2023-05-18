With help of father, Delhi woman falsely accuses father-in-law of rape, court issues FIR

A Delhi woman falsely accused her father-in-law of rape with the assistance of her father. On Wednesday, a Delhi court imposed severe sanctions on the pair for making a false allegation by directing the Delhi Police to file a FIR against them.

The woman’s husband, sister-in-law, and father-in-law were all exonerated by the extra sessions court judge of fabricated allegations of dowry harassment made against them.

‘Rape is a heinous crime, but false allegations of rape also need to be dealt with firmly,’ the court ruled in a 73-page decision. The accused suffers severe humiliation as a result.

According to the court, the woman claimed that her father-in-law had sexually assaulted her. The court noted that the woman’s father, who works as an advocate, supported her fraudulent accusations. The judge said, ‘Being an advocate himself, he did not keep the sanctity of the oath and kept on making false stories.’

‘What they did is not just exaggeration, but also falls within the purview of an illegal act. It is an offence to make a false charge and this court is of the view that stern action against them is required,’ the order stated.

The complainant’s spouse was married in 2014. She accused her in-laws of pressuring her for the dowry and accused her father-in-law of rape. Her relatives also supported her statements.