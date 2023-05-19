Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Akasa Air has launched operations from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. Kolkata is the airline’s 17th destination. The air carrier will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata with Bengaluru and Guwahati.

Kolkata is Akasa Air’s second destination in the state of West Bengal after Bagdogra. Akasa Air’s network includes 36 routes connecting 17 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Also Read: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in these states for the next 5 days

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.