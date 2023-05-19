Army helps critically ill mother in giving birth to a baby girl

According to a defence official on Thursday, army medical personnel aided a woman in labour while being carried to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, assisting her in giving birth to a baby girl .Harmida Begam, a resident of Jadda village in the Tangdhar area, was being carried to the Kupwara district headquarters after being referred to a medical facility there due to her critical condition, according to Col Emron Musavi.He mentioned that the patient’s movement was sped up at the Army-manned Sadhna Pass.

Her ambulance, however, returned to Sadhna Pass after a few minutes because she had gone into labour. The medical personnel accompanying her had problems as a result of complications that arose during the birth, spokesman stated. He went on to say that the Indian Army’s medical personnel responded quickly and assisted in the emergency delivery, assuring the safety of both the mother and the newborn kid. Col Musavi thanked the Army’s medical professionals for their tenacity and prompt delivery, which relieved the woman’s worried family members. He stated that the parents named their daughter Sadhna to respect the spot and the efforts of the Indian Army. Sadhna, a former actress, was the inspiration for the pass’s name.