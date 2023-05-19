‘Demonetisation has come full circle’: Chidambaram slams Centre after Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government on the Reserve Bank of India’s move to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation and said that ‘demonetisation has come full circle’ adding that it was an expected move.

‘As expected, the government/RBI have withdrawn the Rs 2000 note and given time until September 30 to exchange the notes. The Rs 2000 note is hardly a popular medium of exchange. We said this in November 2016 and we have been proved correct. The Rs 2000 note was a band-aid to cover up the foolish decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes which were popular and widely exchanged currencies. A few weeks after Demonetisation, the government/RBI were forced to re-introduce the Rs 500 note. I shall not be surprised if the government/RBI re-introduced the Rs 1000 note as well. Demonetisation has come full circle!’, the former FM tweeted.

RBI on Friday announced that it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation but they will continue to remain legal tender. The central bank has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. Meanwhile, RBI said that citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023. The Rs 2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.