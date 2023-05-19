Disney abandons its plans for the construction of a new campus in central Florida

According to the Associated Press, Disney announced on Thursday that it is canceling its plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California. These employees were intended to work in Disney’s digital technology, finance, and product development departments. The decision comes after Disney faced criticism from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for its opposition to a state law known as the “Don’t Say Gay law,” which prohibits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. In response, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and other officials, alleging violations of the First Amendment.

The proposed campus was originally planned to be located about 20 miles away from the Walt Disney World theme park resort. In a memo to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences, and products division, stated that the company had decided to abandon the plans due to “new leadership and changing business conditions.”

Despite this setback, D’Amaro expressed optimism about the future of Walt Disney World and highlighted the company’s plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 job opportunities over the next decade.

The clash between Disney and DeSantis has been ongoing for more than a year, attracting criticism toward the governor as he prepares for a potential presidential bid. DeSantis’ spokesperson, Jeremy Redfern, mentioned that the state had been skeptical about the realization of the new Disney campus since its announcement nearly two years ago. Redfern cited financial challenges faced by Disney, such as declining market capitalization and falling stock prices, as contributing factors to the company’s restructuring and cancellation of unsuccessful projects.

Florida Senator Joe Gruters, a former chairman of the state Republican Party, described Disney’s decision as a significant loss. He expressed hopes of resolving the conflict and reestablishing a positive working relationship with Disney, highlighting the company’s role as a valuable business and tourism partner for the state over the past five decades. Gruters emphasized the impact of losing 2,000 jobs and a billion dollars’ worth of investments, asserting that the market is more effective in dealing with companies than heavy-handed government intervention.

Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani, who represents the Orlando area in the Florida House, placed blame on Governor DeSantis for the job losses in a statement. Eskamani criticized DeSantis for prioritizing his own political ambitions and cultural battles over the well-being of Florida and its future. She argued against DeSantis’ belief that being “woke makes you go broke,” asserting that this situation proves the opposite. Eskamani strongly opposed DeSantis’ presidential aspirations.