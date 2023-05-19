Enigmatic Death: Kochi Youth Found Deceased in Hong Kong Waters

Kochi Youth’s Mysterious Death in Hong Kong: Family Alleges Threats, Probe Initiated

Jijo Augustin, hailing from Kacheripady, was tragically discovered deceased under puzzling circumstances while serving as part of a ship’s crew in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police notified Jijo’s family, revealing that his body had been recovered from the sea. The grieving family claims that Jijo had faced death threats during his time on the vessel.

Notably, Jijo had expressed concerns about his safety on the ship during a phone conversation with his family on May 13. He had also confided in a friend regarding this issue, as reported by Manorama News. Disturbingly, Jijo had been missing from the ship for the past four days. The ship’s purported captain contacted his family, informing them of Jijo’s disappearance. In response, Jijo’s family promptly filed a complaint with MP Hibi Eden, who then contacted the Hong Kong police.

Following the complaint, Hong Kong police initiated a thorough investigation into the missing person case. They subsequently recovered Jijo’s lifeless body from the sea. Post-mortem procedures are expected to be concluded soon, shedding further light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.