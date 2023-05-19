DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

May 19, 2023, 03:34 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The strengthening of the US currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency fell to 82.76 in initial trade, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.62 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 103.54. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian  capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 970.18 crore.

