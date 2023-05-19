Former Gujarat minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya killed in road accident

According to authorities, former Gujarat agricultural minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya died after his car collided with a bulldozer in Savarkundla town in the state’s Amreli district. According to a Vanda police station employee, the accident happened on Thursday night. Vaghasiya, 69, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician from Savarkundla assembly constituency, was the agricultural and urban housing minister during Vijay Rupani’s first term. The tragedy happened around 8.30 p.m. on a state highway near Vanda village on his way back to Savarkundla from a village. According to the police officer, one person in the vehicle with him was injured. According to authorities, he was brought to the hospital and proclaimed dead.

Following the accident, a huge number of party leaders and supporters gathered at the hospital. Vaghasiya, a former MLA from Savarkundla and an ex-minister, died in a road accident. The leader who served the people of Amreli as a talented organiser and mass leader is no longer with us. We pray for his departed soul and for strength for his family to bear the loss, said Mahesh Kaswala, the sitting BJP MLA from Savarkundla. Amreli MLA Kaushik Vekariya stated Vaghasiya will be remembered for his dedication to the region’s people. Vaghasiya had won the 2012 Assembly election as a BJP MLA from the Savarkundla seat, and was sworn in as a minister in the Vijay Rupani government in 2016.