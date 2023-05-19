India ends ban, allows return of BGMI, a popular PUBG-inspired mobile game.

India grants approval for relaunch of popular mobile game BGMI after 10-month ban, says Krafton. The ban on BGMI, developed by Krafton Inc, was imposed last July due to concerns over data-sharing and mining in China. The game’s return comes after discussions between South Korean and Indian officials. The trial period of three months was granted after addressing server locations and data security, according to Indian Deputy Minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Krafton’s ties to China’s Tencent, which holds a 13.5% stake, raise limited concerns. Krafton’s shares rose, and the game is set to be available for download soon. The government will closely monitor user harm and addiction issues during the trial before making a final decision. India previously banned PUBG and other Chinese apps in 2020 amidst rising tensions between the two countries.