IPL 2023: RCB defeat SRH by eight wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Thursday, led by Virat Kohli’s superb century. When asked to bat, SRH scored 186 for 5, led by Heinrich Klaasen’s 104 off 51 balls, with Harry Brook (27 not out) the next best batter. Michael Bracewell was the standout of the bowlers for RCB, taking two wickets for 13 runs.

With Kohli smashing 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs, RCB chased down the goal of 187 with four balls to spare. Scores in Brief: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/5 after 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 104, Michael Bracewell 2/13). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 187 for 2 (Virat Kohli 100, Faf du Plessis 71; T Natarajan 1/34) in 19.2 overs.