Kerala to deploy specialized teams in gaur-affected zones

Kerala’s forest minister, A K Saseendran, announced the deployment of special squads in gaur-prone areas of the state. These squads will be stationed at Erumeli in Kottyam, Edamulakkal in Kollam, and Chalakudy in Thrissur. The minister instructed the forest department chief to closely monitor the situation. He also assured compensation for the victims of recent gaur attacks, stating, “Compensation would be provided to the kin of the dead and injured in the attacks by the wild animals on Friday.”

The tragic incidents include the deaths of Chackochan (70) and Thomas (71) in Erumeli, who were attacked by a gaur while working in a rubber plantation. Additionally, Samuel Varghese (60), an expatriate, was fatally gored by a gaur on his plot in Kollam. In Chalakudy’s Melur region, panic ensued as residents spotted a gaur roaming around residential areas during the early hours of Friday.

Erumeli residents had been protesting against the perceived negligence of the forest department in addressing wild animal raids in their area. In response to the protests, the forest minister intervened and directed the deployment of special squads to these three locations.

The increasing death toll from gaur attacks prompted the district collector of Kottayam to issue a shoot-at-sight order for the specific gaur causing the threat. As the animal continues to pose a danger to human lives in the area, the district administration is faced with the decision of either euthanizing or tranquilizing the wild animal to ensure public safety.