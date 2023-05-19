Kiren Rijiju appointed as the Earth Sciences Minister

Kiren Rijiju took over as Earth Sciences Minister on Friday, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to handle multiple ministries. Rijiju, who was removed from the Law Ministty on Thursday, declined to answer questions concerning his previous ministry, claiming that they were no longer relevant and that he was excited to join the Earth Sciences Ministry. Don’t ask questions about the previous ministry because they are no longer relevant, Rijiju replied when asked if he was removed as Law Minister because of his many run-ins with the judiciary. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and Vishwajit Sahay, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, were present when Rijiju took over as Minister of Earth Sciences. Senior ministry officials, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were attending the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference in Diu.