Know how to get a duplicate train ticket

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced new guidelines to get duplicate train tickets. The national transporter informed that it is offering duplicate tickets against lost, misplaced, torn or mutilated. For this, the passengers need to pay a certain amount of fee to the railways.

If the loss of a confirmed or RAC ticket is reported just before the compilation of the reservation chart, the Indian Railways can provide a duplicate ticket for a fee of Rs 50 for second and sleeper-class passengers and Rs 100 for all other classes. If the lost ticket is reported after the reservation chart has been produced, a duplicate ticket may be provided with payment of 50% of the original ticket’s cost.

Also Read: UAE announces new traffic rules during bad weather, emergencies

If the reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets are torn or damaged, a duplicate ticket can be issued by the Indian Railways by paying 25% of the fare. For the lost RAC tickets, no duplicate tickets may be created after the reservation chart has been made.

No duplicate tickets will be given for lost tickets on the waiting list, which have been damaged.

If the original ticket is located and provided along with the duplicate ticket before the train departs, the customer will receive a refund for the cost of the duplicate ticket.