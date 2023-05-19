Kochi Hospital Doctor Under Treatment Tragically Falls to Death

Tragic Fall Claims Life of Doctor Under Treatment at Kochi Hospital

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at a private hospital in Kochi as Dr. Lakshmi Vijayan (32), a psychiatrist at AIIMS Delhi, lost her life after falling from the 10th floor. Dr. Vijayan, originally from Kallayi House in Kerala’s Idukki district, had been admitted to the hospital for surgery and further treatment following an elbow fracture from an accident in Delhi.

In the early hours of Thursday, around 5 am, the unfortunate incident occurred. Dr. Vijayan, accompanied by her mother, woke up around 4 am to use the washroom. However, when she failed to return, a search was initiated, leading to the discovery of her body on the third floor, seemingly fallen from an upper floor. CCTV footage indicated her movement to the 10th floor, and initial investigations have ruled out any foul play, as confirmed by Officer K X Thomas from the Cheranalloor police station, which has registered a case in connection with the incident.

Survived by her father, M G Vijayan, a retired teacher, her mother, Usha, a teacher at Sree Narayana Public School, Ambazhachal, and her sister, Abja, Dr. Lakshmi Vijayan’s cremation will take place at 1 pm on Saturday at Pambakuda.

This tragic loss of a dedicated doctor has left a void in the medical community, and her loved ones are mourning the untimely demise of a beloved daughter and sister.