Pfizer claims manufacturing concerns for halting the sale of four life-saving medications

Following technical difficulties with their production process, the Indian division of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. has stopped selling and prescribing its life-saving antibiotic in India. Pfizer has requested a temporary suspension of the sale and distribution of Magzex, Zosyn, Magnamycin injections, and Magnex forte supplies with immediate effect in a letter sent to wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals throughout India. The business announced on May 16 that it is temporarily halting the sale and distribution of these medications, which are given to patients with life-threatening illnesses or those who have been confined to intensive care units. The decision, was made as a result of some “deviations” at the manufacturing plant for the pharmaceuticals that were detected. Astral Steritech Private Limited is the company that produces these medicines. While Magnex is prescribed to treat various bacterial infections, Zosyn is used to treat a wide range of bacterial illnesses, including severe uterine infections, pneumonia, stomach infections, and skin infections. Magnex Forte and Magnamycin injections are both used to treat bacterial infections of the skin, soft tissues, ear, sinuses, throat, lungs, and urinary system. According to the letter, the manufacturer has asked Pfizer to temporarily halt the sale, distribution, supply, and usage of the goods while it conducts its inquiry while asking Pfizer to do so as a prudent precaution and in accordance with industry standards.