Powerful 7.7 earthquake rattles New Caledonia in France, triggers tsunami alert for South Pacific nations.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, a French territory, prompting tsunami warnings for countries in the South Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued potential tsunami threats for Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Caledonia, while Australia’s meteorology bureau raised concerns for Lord Howe Island. The quake, with a depth of about 38 km (24 miles), was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency is currently evaluating the tsunami risk.

The PTWC cautioned that waves up to 0.3 meters (1 foot) were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam, and other Pacific islands. The epicenter lies southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand, and east of Australia at the junction of the Coral Sea and the Pacific.