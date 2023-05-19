Quick and easy preparation of Banana Egg Pancake

INGREDIENTS

Banana-1

Egg-2

Coconut oil (or Butter) for frying -½ tsp

choice

Dried fruits

Peanut butter or butter

Vanilla essence

PREPARATION

1) Start by mashing and squeezing the bananas in a big bowl.

2) Combine the banana paste with the eggs.

3) To improve the flavour of the batter, add 1 tablespoon of peanut butter.

4) If not, you can increase the batter’s protein level by adding 1 tbsp of protein powder.

5) You might think about using vanilla essence if you want the batter to have flavour and perfume.

6) You might include pumpkin puree for a filling experience.

7) Other ingredients to make the recipe even more slurp-worthy include flax seeds, coconut powder, almonds, dried fruits, cinnamon, or simply a few bits of apple or pear.

8) Add a ladleful of butter or oil to the pan over low to medium heat, depending on your preferred cooking method.

9) For the healthiest banana pancake, 12 teaspoon coconut oil should be used when frying. It is also a great dietary choice.

10) After the pancake has cooked for approximately 4 minutes on each side, turn it using a large spatula.

11) You should be a bit more creative when it comes to topping. All you need to add a creative touch is honey, maple syrup, cherries, strawberries, yoghurt, chia seeds, sugar, and lemon juice.