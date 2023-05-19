Rapid increase in the population of Bengaluru city causes hours-long traffic jams

The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru, is notorious for its long-lasting traffic congestion, exacerbated by urban growth and the emergence of the city as India’s new IT hub. With numerous big companies setting up offices in the city, attracting people from across the country and abroad, the population influx has put immense pressure on the city’s infrastructure.

On one particular Tuesday morning rush hour, the situation reached a boiling point. Many commuters reported being stuck in hours-long traffic jams, with some even abandoning their vehicles and returning home in frustration. The Bengaluru City Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform the public that a truck collision had caused a massive tree to fall on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), urging people to seek alternative routes until the traffic situation could be resolved.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sujeetha Salman, also took to social media to provide an explanation of the incident. According to her, a truck had hit a tree near the military gate of the service road, resulting in the tree falling and causing congestion. Motorists traveling from Silk Board towards Ibbulur Junction were advised to take alternate routes.

Amidst the chaos, frustrated locals expressed their discontent on social media, criticizing the city’s broken traffic management system. Some called for IT companies and tech startups to consider relocating to alternative cities due to the worsening traffic conditions. Others lamented that being stuck in immovable traffic for hours had become the norm in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, some individuals found ways to make the most of the situation. One user sarcastically thanked the traffic for providing them with the opportunity to complete pending work, make calls, meditate, and organize their digital files. Another user shared a viral picture of a woman working on a Rapido bike while commuting to the office, capturing the hustle culture of Bengaluru’s Silicon Valley.

Days after the incident, a meme titled “Future Bengaluru – WFR (Work from Road)” was shared, highlighting the potential reality of working from the road due to ongoing traffic issues in the city.