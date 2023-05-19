Salman Khan gets injured on the sets of Tiger 3

Salman Khan said on thursday that he had sustained a shoulder ailment. Salman intimated in a tweet that he was harmed on the set of his much-anticipated film Tiger 3. If you think you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, try lifting a 5 kg dumbbell. Tiger Zakhmi Hai (injured tiger). #Tiger3 (sic), the 57-year-old actor said on Twitter.

Salman also included a photo of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder in his post. The star will reprise his role as the eponymous Indian spy in Tiger 3, which will be produced by Yash Raj Films, with Katrina Kaif’s Zoya, a Pakistani agent and his wife. The action thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in November. Salman was most recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family comedy produced by Salman Khan Films.