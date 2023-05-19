Several CMs and opposition leaders will be present for Siddaramaiah’s swearing in ceremony

Leaders of many opposition parties are expected to attend Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah’s and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar swearing in event on Saturday in Bengaluru. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has personally invited various state chief ministers and party leaders to the occasion.

M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have all been called by Kharge. National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah has also been invited. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, will also be present.

However, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have not received invitations, according to reports. According to sources, no invitation has been given to BSP chief Mayawati. Kharge also personally called CPI General Secretary D Raja, who confirmed his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony. A similar invitation was also addressed to CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, would attend the swearing-in of the Congress government in Karnataka, according to JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan.