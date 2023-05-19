Sevilla stages comeback, defeats Juve, secures Europa League final spot

Sevilla mounted a remarkable recovery to secure another spot in the Europa League final. Substitution Erik Lamela’s fantastic header in extra time sealed a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Juventus, giving them a 3-2 aggregate win. The Spaniards will face AS Roma in the final on May 31.

Earlier, Juventus seemed poised for the final when Dusan Vlahovic scored, but Suso’s sensational long-range strike equalized the score. Lamela’s towering header ensured the ecstatic fans celebrated with the jubilant players long after the match. After a challenging season, Sevilla’s triumph in their favorite competition is a testament to their resilience. Captain Jesus Navas expressed his joy, praising the unwavering support of the fans and their team’s determination to bounce back. He stated, “It’s our turn to enjoy this amazing moment.”