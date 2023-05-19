Standards established to safeguard children employed in the entertainment sector

A set of recommendations has been developed by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to safeguard kids employed in the entertainment sector. Some of the main directives issued include enrolling young artists with the district magistrates, a one-day minimum leave requirement, proper and nourishing meals, and no overtime. A baby under three months old may not be forced to participate in shows, with the exception of those that promote nursing or immunisation, according to the standards. When a baby under three months old is involved, extreme caution and attention must be done. A registered nurse or midwife, as well as the parent or legal guardian, must always be present if an infant participates for more than one hour each day, according to the rules for children and adolescents participating in the entertainment industry and any commercial entertainment activity. If the producer, parents, or legal guardians are discovered to be breaking the rules, the rights body has also incorporated sanctions and punishments. It states that a producer will face jail for a term that must not be less than one year but may reach three years if they are found to have violated the rules a second time.