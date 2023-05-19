Strong earthquake hits New Caledonia, Tsunami warning issued

Noumea: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, Vanuatu on Friday. The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

‘Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicentre,’ the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a bulletin. It urged people in threatened coastal areas to be alert.

Earthquakes hit the island nation of Vanuatu regularly. As per experts, around 2000 earthquakes are reported in the country in a year. The country is situated in the ‘Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. In this area two tectonic plates meet. The country is termed as the most disaster-prone region in the world with 49.74 marks.