Uttarakhand cabinet decides to set up shelters for stray cattle

The Uttarakhand Cabinet voted on Thursday to build shelters for stray cattle and increase subsidies for animal care. The decision was made at a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to Chief Secretary S S Sandhu at a press conference. Cow shelters would be established to house stray cattle, and the daily grant for caring for each of them will be doubled from Rs 30 to Rs 80,adding that all amenities, including immunisation, sterilisation, and procreation, will be available at these shelters.

The cabinet also resolved to prolong the duration of the state’s Nazul land policy, which expired on December 10, 2022, for another year in order to provide 50 square metres of free residential land to families qualified for the PM Awas Yojana. It also approved the creation of guidelines for the Uttarakhand Bhatkhande Hindustani Music Colleges Subordinate Services, which will provide opportunities for accompanists, junior lecturers, and lecturers at these institutions in Dehradun, Pauri, and Almora. The cabinet also approved the transfer of 300 acres of land to the irrigation department in order to rehabilitate persons affected by the multi-purpose Jamrani Dam project.