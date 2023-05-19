V D Satheesan: Pinarayi government’s high taxes terrorize the people.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan has criticized the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, accusing them of burdening citizens with high taxes and tariffs. On the occasion of the Pinarayi Vijayan regime’s second anniversary, Satheesan alleged that the government was terrorizing people through its imposition of high taxes.

Satheesan highlighted various measures taken by the government that increased the price burden on the people. He stated, “The government is celebrating by increasing power and water tariffs, imposing an additional cess on petrol and diesel, and hiking permit fees for building construction steeply.” He further expressed his concern over the government’s hostile attitude towards the people and the implementation of what he termed as “tax terror” in the state.

According to Satheesan, the residents of Kerala were already grappling with scorching summer heat, and the price rise only added to their difficulties. He criticized the government’s decision to impose a cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel, supposedly for distributing welfare pensions regularly. However, he claimed that the government later increased power tariffs by 6.6%, water charges by up to Rs 500, and milk prices by Rs 6 per litre, negatively impacting the welfare pensioners.

Satheesan further pointed out the all-round inflation caused by the fuel cess, especially affecting essential items. He criticized the government for forcing people to resort to black tea due to the increased price of milk. Additionally, the government’s announcement of a substantial increase in property tax and permit fees for buildings drew his attention. He highlighted the significant rise in application fees and permit fees, emphasizing the burden it placed on the people.

Even those seeking solace in a drink were not spared, as Satheesan mentioned that liquor prices had already increased twice. His remarks shed light on the increasing financial burdens faced by the people in Kerala, contrasting with the grand celebrations organized by the government on their anniversary.