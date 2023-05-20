Arvind Kejriwal says, Centre insulted SC, will challenge Delhi ordinance

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city government will challenge the Centre’s new legislation limiting the city government’s powers over transfers and posting of personnel in the Supreme Court.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief stated at a press conference that the ordinance is a flagrant violation of the Supreme Court’s order and an insult to the highest court.

‘It is the Centre’s ugly joke on democracy,’ Arvind Kejriwal remarked, hours after the BJP-led Union government limited his administration’s executive power in service matters, including the transfer and posting of personnel.

‘Why did the Centre file a review petition? The Centre is challenging the Supreme Court. We will challenge the ordinance,’ Kejriwal said.

On Friday, the Centre issued an order establishing a National Capital Civil Service Authority to handle transfers and disciplinary processes involving IAS and DANICS cadre officers. This comes just a week after the Supreme Court gave the elected government in Delhi authority of all services except police, public order, and land.

In his presentation, Kejriwal also stated that he will engage Opposition leaders to reject the ordinance in Parliament because the Centre had damaged the federal framework.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party will also launch a door-to-door campaign against the Delhi ordinance, as well as organise a big rally.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will be chaired by the Delhi chief minister, as well as the chief secretary and the main home secretary, who will serve as member secretaries to the authority. All topics requiring the authority’s decision will be decided by a majority vote of the members present and voting.

In the event of a disagreement, the Lt Governor’s decision is final.