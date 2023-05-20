At MP’s Kuno National Park, three cheetahs released into the wild

Six cheetahs have now been released into the wild in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Madhya Pradesh district of Sheopur, an official reported on Saturday. At the KNP on Friday, two male cheetahs named Agni and Vayu as well as a female named Gamini were released into the wild. According to J. S. Chouhan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), all three of them had been imported to India from South Africa. With this, the KNP has now successfully released six cheetahs into the wild. Currently, he continued, there are four cubs and 11 translocated felines still inside the enclosures. According to the official, three Namibian female cheetahs and one male, who were among the eight cats brought to the KNP in September of last year, are still housed in enclosures. In the next days, one of the female Namibian cheetahs will be released into the wild. The birth of her cubs prevented the release of another Namibian female cat, the third female cheetah is unfit for release into the forest. Source added that the male Namibian cheetah Oban, who had gotten lost and was found last month while travelling to Jhansi, is also kept in an enclosure.