Bihar ranks second in crimes against Scheduled Caste people

According to Vijay Sampla, head of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Bihar ranks second in the country in terms of crimes against SC people, and the state government has made no tangible steps to halt these violations. He did not, however, reveal the name of the state at the top of the list. Bihar ranks second in the country in terms of crime, including murder, against SCs. The state government has not taken any concrete steps to combat crime against SCs, Sampla told reporters in this city. He also did not go into detail about the crimes committed against SC people in Bihar. According to the data provided by the Bihar administration during meetings with NCSC members, the authorities failed to provide benefits of the state and central governments’ social, economic, and welfare schemes to the SC community, he said after a two-day state-level review meeting. According to evidence supplied to the commission, some positions for SCs have been empty in the state for several years. The state must begin a special recruitment effort to fill those positions. Furthermore, Bihar’s performance in delivering education to pupils from the SC group has been awful, according to the NCSC chairman on Friday. He expressed concern that the state only has six hostels for SC girls and advised the Bihar government to provide at least one such facility in each district.