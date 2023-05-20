BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near the international border in Punjab

Two suspected Pakistani drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night as they attempted to breach the International Border in Punjab, according to a BSF official. Both occurrences were reported in the Amritsar district’s forward sections. The first drone, a black quadcopter marked ‘DJI Matrice 300 RTK’ was found from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district on Saturday. According to source, BSF personnel stopped an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing about 9 p.m. on Friday.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same ‘DJI Matrice RTK 300’ brand, was recovered from Rattan Khurd hamlet in the same area after forces shot on it at 9:30 p.m. Sources further stated that in the second case, two bags linked to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were seized.