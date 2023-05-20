Budget air carrier announces flights to Dubai from India

Bhubaneswar: India based budget air carrier, IndiGo Airlines launched direct flight service from Bhubaneswar to Dubai. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the maiden flight at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The airline will operate three flights a week— Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flight will depart Dubai at 11.25am and reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20pm. In the return journey, it will depart the Odisha capital at 6.30pm and reach Dubai at 9.45pm.