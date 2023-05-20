China will not attend the G20 meeting in Srinagar

China announced on Friday that it will not attend the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir next week, citing its strong opposition to conducting such meetings in the disputed territory. Pakistan has a close relationship with China. From May 22 to 24, India will host the third G20 Tourism Working Group conference in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the G20 conference in Srinagar is a big opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to show off its actual potential. Singh stated that such an international event in Srinagar will send a positive message throughout the country and around the world. In answer to a query, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that China strongly opposes having any type of G20 meeting on disputed territory. We will not participate in such gatherings, he added.