Class 10 student died in car accident in kerala provides life to 6 through organ donation

Sarang, a 16-year-old Class 10 topper from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, died on Wednesday while being treated for injuries sustained in a car accident, just two days before the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were due to be released on Friday. Six people were given fresh leases on life by Sarang, who received an overall A plus in the SSLC exams.

While announcing the SSLC results, General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed tribute to the teen.

Sarang received a full A plus without the use of grace marks, according to an emotional Education minister. He remembered the child as a footballer and supporter of the Kerala Blasters. The minister also thanked his family for making the decision to donate his organs.

In a Facebook post, Health Minister Veena George stated that he gave two kidneys, the liver, a heart valve, and two corneas.

On May 13, about 3.30 p.m., Sarang, a student at the Government Boys HSS in Attingal, was involved in an accident on the Kallambalam-Nagarur Road. In order to allow another car to pass, the auto-rickshaw Sarang lost control, collided with an electric pole, and overturned on the road.

Sarang was receiving medical attention at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. On Wednesday, he was declared brain dead.