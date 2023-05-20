Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes New Caledonia

Noumea: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday. The earthquake hit at a depth of 36 km.

This is the second earthquake striking the region. Earlier on Friday, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeast of Loyalty Islands. The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquakes hit the island nation of Vanuatu regularly. As per experts, around 2000 earthquakes are reported in the country in a year. The country is situated in the ‘Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. In this area two tectonic plates meet. The country is termed as the most disaster-prone region in the world with 49.74 marks.