Gulf country announces electricity bill deductions

Dubai: UAE has decided to reduce electricity bill for low-income farm owners. The new scheme will come into effect from July this year. The decision was taken as per the directive from the UAE President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE has ordered the authorities to support and help reduce farm owners’ financial burdens, particularly those related to electricity tariffs.

The Ministry of Community Development and the Union Water and Electricity Company confirmed that they will be providing subsidies to eligible beneficiaries.