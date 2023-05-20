Indian Railways to operate 380 summer special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will operate 380 summer special trains this year. These trains will make 6,369 trips connecting major destinations such as Patna, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.

The national transporter is running 1,770 more trips of summer special trains this year than in 2022. Last year, it ran 4,599 trips on 348 special trains.

The major routes to be covered this year are Patna-Secunderabad, Patna-Yesvantpur, Barauni-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Katra, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Anand Vihar-Patna, Visakhapatnam-Puri-Howrah, Mumbai-Patna, and Mumbai-Gorakhpur.

In total, these 380 special trains will have 25,794 general coaches and 55,243 sleeper coaches. General coaches have a capacity of 100 passengers whereas sleeper coaches have a capacity of 72 passengers in ICF and 78 in LHB.

The South Western Railway is running the highest number of 1,790 trips among the zones, while the Western Railway will run 1,470 trips.