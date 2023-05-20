Moderate intensity earthquake hits Gulf of Aden

Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale was monitored in the Gulf of Aden on Friday. As per Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University, the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter of earthquake was about 707 km southwest of the city of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate.

The Makran Subduction Zone in the Northern Arabian Sea is an active seismic zone. But, large tsunamigenic earthquakes have been relatively rare in the region.