Moderate intensity earthquake hits Gulf of Aden

May 20, 2023, 05:50 pm IST

Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring  5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale  was monitored in the Gulf of Aden on Friday. As per Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University,  the earthquake hit at a depth of   10 km. The epicenter of  earthquake was about 707 km southwest of the city of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate.

The Makran Subduction Zone in the Northern Arabian Sea is an active seismic zone. But, large tsunamigenic earthquakes have been relatively rare in the region.

