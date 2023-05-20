Nokia launches two feature phones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched two new feature phones in India. Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G have been launched in India as the by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The Nokia 105 is priced at Rs. 1,299 and comes in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colours. The Nokia 106 has a price tag of Rs. 2,199 and is offered in Blue and Charcoal colours. Both the new models are currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website.

The new phones come with NPC’s (National Payment Corporation) 123PAY support for executing digital payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and include wireless FM streaming support.

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 feature 1.8-inch QVGA displays and run on the Series 30+ operating system. Both the models come with FM radio with wired and wireless modes. The Nokia phones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and include a micro-USB port.

Also Read: Redmi launches two new budget smartphones in India: Price, specifications

The Nokia 106 features an inbuilt MP3 player and offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It includes a voice recorder and features a microSD card slot. Nokia 105 is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 hours of talk time or up to 22 days of standby time. Whereas, the Nokia 106 4G has a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of talk time and up to 12 days of standby time.