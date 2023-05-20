Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 in India: Details

Mumbai: Nvidia launched its company’s latest graphics cards built on the current-gen Ada Lovelace architecture named ‘ Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060’ and ‘GeForce RTX 4060 Ti’. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is available in 8GB and 16GB memory configurations, while the RTX 4060 model is available with 8GB of memory. Both models support Nvidia’s deep learning super sampling (DLSS) for over 300 games as well as upcoming titles such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Diablo IV.

Pricing for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti starts at Rs. 41,000 for the model with 8GB of video memory, and will go on sale on May 24. The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB variant is priced at Rs. 51,000 and will go on sale in July, along with the RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of memory, which is priced at Rs. 31,000.

The company says that the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card is 1.7 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti model. It is equipped with 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, along with 32MB of L2 cache. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 model has 24MB of L2 cache and is available in a single 8GB memory configuration.

The company says these chips are aimed at gamers, video editors, 3D artists, and other content creators such as broadcasters, who will see 40 percent better encoding efficiency, with the eighth NVENC video encoder from Nvidia.