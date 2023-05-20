PM Modi to meet President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Senior Indian and Ukrainian diplomats are discussing the potential of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, according to the sources. If the meeting occurs, it will be the first between the two leaders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of last year. Modi flew for Tokyo to attend three G7 summit sessions as part of a three-nation journey that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

In addition to attending the conference, Modi will meet with a number of world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. According to the sources indicated above, a meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy on Saturday is possible, but no decision has been made. The Ukrainian president has accepted an offer from Japan, the current chair of the influential organisation. Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, visited India last month, marking the country’s first high-level visit to India since the crisis began in the eastern European country. During her visit, Dzhaparova handed out a letter to Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs. Zelenskyy penned the letter to Modi.