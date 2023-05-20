Recipe for Malabar Style Sulaimani Chai

INGREDIENTS

Water- 2.5 cups Sugar or honey (optional)- 1 tbsp Tea leaves- ½ tsp Cardamoms-5 Cloves-5 Mint leaves- 2 strips Cinnamon- 11-inch stick

PREPARATION

Fill the pan halfway with water and bring it to a boil.

Stir in the cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves and cook for another five minutes.

Add the tea leaves and mix well.

Remove from the heat and allow the tea to fully absorb the essence of its ingredients.

Using a strainer, strain the spices and tea leaves.

You could add sugar or honey if necessary.

To aerate the tea, pour it from one glass to another two or three times.

Add mint leaves just before serving.