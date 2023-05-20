Redmi launches two new budget smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched two new budget smartphones in the Indian markets. The new smartphones are named ‘Redmi A2’ and ‘Redmi A2+’. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Redmi A2 is priced at Rs. 5,999, the variant with 2GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,499, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499. The Redmi A2+ is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. They are available in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue colours.

Both the handsets will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting May 23 at 12pm IST.

Dual SIM Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ run on Android 13 and are powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM. With the virtual RAM functionality, the available memory can be expanded up to 7GB. Both the smartphones feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 have an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA camera. For selfies and video chats, they carry a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi A2 series house 5,000mAh batteries with 10W fast charging support via bundled charger.