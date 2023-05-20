Security increased in G20 meet venue in Srinagar

Officials announced on Friday that security has been beefed up around the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in preparation for the G-20 working group meeting on tourism next week. Elite NSG and marine commandos have been deployed, along with police, CRPF, and other paramilitary forces personnel, to ensure the high-profile event runs successfully, they claimed. The marine commandos, or MARCOS, conducted a sanitization exercise in the famed Dal Lake near the site on Thursday. The special commandos searched numerous houseboats and around the water body. The exercise was part of a security simulation in preparation for the G20 summit.From May 22 to 24, Kashmir will host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

National Security Guard commandos conducted a similar training in the city’s Lal Chowk district. The NSG commandos conducted an area control and sanitization exercise, accompanied by Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF men. They looked into hotels in Lal Chowk. According to officials, vehicles going through the city are being randomly scrutinised to ensure that no subversive elements enter the city.

The event will have three layers of security, according to organisers. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, anti-drone systems have been put in place. The city has been declared a no-drone zone until the event is over, according to officials. They stated that the administration is going all out to put up a big show for the delegates arriving in the city for the critical summit. The routes that the foreign delegates are anticipated to follow have been revamped in preparation for the meeting. Several projects that were part of Srinagar Smart City were prioritised, and the city was prepared for the world event.