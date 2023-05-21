Archbishop Pamplany Backtracks, Deems Criticism of ‘Martyr’ Remark Unjustified

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany attempted to address the controversy surrounding his recent comments comparing political martyrs and apostles. Speaking at the KCYM youth day celebration in Kannur, he stated, “Most of the political martyrs are those who were killed for creating an unnecessary ruckus with people or those who slipped to their death from bridges while being chased by the police. Apostolates were not like political martyrs.” The remark sparked outrage, particularly considering Kannur’s history of political martyrs.

In response to the backlash, Mar Pamplany defended himself, stating that the controversy surrounding his speech was unwarranted. He emphasized that the Church has always held deep respect for martyrs, as he shared with Manorama News.

The criticism came from various political leaders, including P Jayarajan of the CPM, who condemned the archbishop’s comments. Jayarajan pointed out instances where members of the Christian community had become martyrs, such as during a riot in Manipur. He expressed disappointment in Pamplany’s insensitive and controversial remarks, noting that the archbishop had a habit of making such statements.

Furthermore, Jayarajan highlighted that the archbishop had previously made a statement suggesting that the BJP would gain a seat in Kerala if rubber prices increased to Rs 300 per kg. He argued that Pamplany’s previous remarks had already been denounced by Christians, indicating a lack of credibility.

E P Jayarajan, another CPM leader, questioned the archbishop’s comments by providing the example of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. He stated that Gandhi was not martyred by falling from a bridge, but rather by communalist Nathuram Godse during his journey to attend a prayer meeting at Delhi’s Birla Mandir on January 30, 1948.